PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau identified the person who was killed in a shooting in the Lents neighborhood on Friday night.
PPB said the man has been identified as 30-year-old Jonathon “Johnny” Polanco. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined Polanco died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.
Detectives said they are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows the murder of Polanco. They are asking anyone who knows the identity of the people in the video to contact them. They would also like to talk with the person who recorded the video. Please contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040 or Detective Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508.
