Police identify victim, shooter in murder-suicide at Battle Ground home

BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - A 50-year-old woman was shot and killed before the gunman turned the weapon on himself at a home in Battle Ground.
The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim Monday as Rita G. Sizemore, 50, of Battle Ground.
Her cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. The shooter used a rifle, according to the medical examiner’s office. Sizemore’s death was ruled a homicide.
The shooting occurred May 3 on the 13600 block of Northeast 319th Street. Deputies at the scene called the case a suspected murder-suicide, which was then confirmed by the medical examiner.
The shooter was identified as Leon A. Garcia, 54, of Battle Ground. His cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was ruled a suicide.
No further details were released about the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
