SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A man who was shot and killed in Salem on Monday has been identified.
Salem Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that the victim was Herman Leslie Graham III, 48, of Salem.
SPD said the Oregon Medical Examiner’s conducted an autopsy and determined Graham’s cause of death were gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide.
Graham was shot in the 3300 block of Pipebend Place Northeast at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Manuel Elisha North, 46, of Eugene was arrested in connection to the shooting, according to police. He was booked into the Marion County Jail and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree bias crime and unlawful use of a weapon.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
What is bias crime? Unlawful use of a weapon. Really?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.