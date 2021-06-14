PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified the four men killed at a southeast Portland home earlier this month.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded around 10:25 p.m. to a reported shooting at a residence in the 4000 block of Southeast Boise Street. When they arrived at the scene, police found four people dead from gunshot wounds.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after four people were shot and killed at a s…
The victims were 31-year-old Mitchell Nacoste, 27-year-old Kendall Gragg, 24-year-old Donovan Lenford and 23-year-old Eyion Willis.
Police said each of their deaths was ruled as homicide by gunshot.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Michael Greenlee Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0871, or Detective Brad Clifton Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0696.
