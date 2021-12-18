TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) – Police have identified the two people killed in a homicide at a Tigard apartment complex on Thursday.

The Tigard Police Department said the victims are 26-year-old Lacy Kitchens and 45-year-old Frank Falcon-Delgado, who both lived in the apartment where they were found.

Man, woman killed in shooting at Tigard apartment complex; suspect arrested TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police say a suspect wanted for a shooting that left two people dead Tuesday afternoon has been arrested.

Just before 12 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the report of a shooting at The Birches, an apartment complex at 11485 Southwest Greenburg Road. They found Kitchens and Falcon-Delgado dead inside.

Officers began searching for the suspect. On Thursday night, U.S. Marshals in Sandy took 40-year-old Ronald Terry Stephens into custody. Stephens was booked into the Washington County Jail for two counts of first-degree murder.