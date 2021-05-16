PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau has identified the woman found dead after a shooting in North Portland on Sunday.
Officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 8000 block of North Newman Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman deceased. She was later identified as 29-year-old Alexandra R. Arb-Bloodgood.
Later on Sunday, PPB officers arrested Arb-Bloodgood’s brother-in-law, 25-year-old Shane Finnell, as the suspect. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
PPB said there have been 32 homicides in Portland this year.
Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jeffery Pontius Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0433 or Detective Travis Law Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0395.
