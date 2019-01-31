LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - A woman who was found dead inside her Lake Oswego home has been identified.
Officers responded to a medical call at a home near River Run Drive and Childs Road just after 4 p.m. Wednesday and found Heidi Winchester dead, according to police.
Winchester's husband, who has not yet been identified, was found injured and taken to an area hospital. He is said to be stable and remains hospitalized.
A possible weapon was recovered at the scene, but police said it is not a gun.
No arrests have been made, but police are not looking for any suspects.
At the scene of a murder in Lake Oswego this morning. Police confirm a woman was killed and her husband was found hurt, but is expected to be okay. They were found by their teen children, who called 911. Police say they have a suspect but haven’t confirmed their name/any charges. pic.twitter.com/hJTwJcBbZn— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) January 31, 2019
Police said the couple has two boys in their late teens. They were not home, but one of them did make the 911 call.
Police are not investigating either of the teens as suspects.
FOX 12 spoke to neighbors Wednesday night who said the incident has put them on edge.
"It's a little bit uneasy, because you don't know what the dynamics were over there and what was going on," said Earl Foster.
Police are continuing to investigate and gather evidence. No other information has been released.
