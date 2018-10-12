PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have identified a 54-year-old woman hit by two cars and killed in southeast Portland Wednesday night.
Loan T. Diep, of Portland, was walking across Division Street near Southeast 138th when she was hit by a westbound driver. The woman was then hit by a second westbound driver, according to officers.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene just before 10:20 p.m. and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
The driver of the first vehicle left the scene, police said. The second driver remained at the scene and was arrested.
Brent A. Klausner, 42, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of DUII and reckless driving. Police searched the area for the driver who left the scene, but were unsuccessful.
Division Street between 136th Avenue and 139th Avenue was closed Wednesday night and, as officers investigated the scene, a driver went around the road closure and into the crime scene, nearly hitting a Major Crash Team investigator, the bureau said.
That driver, identified as 31-year-old Angel G. Cardona-Aguilar, was arrested on charges of DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division Officer David Enz at 503-823-2208 or david.enz@portlandoregon.gov.
