SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Salem.
The crash occurred just prior to 6:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Owens Street Southeast and Liberty Street Southeast.
Officers found a woman dead at the scene. She was identified as 59-year-old Linda Adamson of Salem.
Investigators determined Adamson was crossing Owens Street, heading south, at the Liberty Street intersection. She was hit by the driver of an SUV who was turning from Owens Street onto Liberty Street at a red light, according to police.
The 68-year-old woman driving the SUV remained at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. No criminal charges have been filed at this time, according to police.
Liberty Street Southeast between Miller Street and Owens Street was closed during the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
