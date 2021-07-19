PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau identified the 18-year-old woman who was shot and killed during a shooting in downtown Portland on Saturday.
Officers responded to a report of multiple people shot in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue just after 2:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found several people injured and called in paramedics.
The most severely injured person was Makayla Maree Harris, who later died at the hospital, according to PPB. The other six victims have varying degrees of severity, though their injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.
Detectives believe that witnesses may have left right after the shooting without talking to police.
Anyone with information or has a video related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2079 or Detective Scott Broughton Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or 503 823-3774.
