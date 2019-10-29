NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the 34-year-old woman who was found dead in a ransacked Newport home.
Alexandra Prezioso, 34, was reported missing by a family member Oct. 27. Officers responded to a burglary report on the 500 block of West Olive Street and located the woman’s body.
Police initially said her death was suspicious. An autopsy then determined Prezioso died of homicidal violence.
Prezioso’s mother told FOX 12 that her daughter was sweet, smart, well-traveled and cultured.
Police said a person of interest has been identified in Prezioso’s death, however that person’s name has not been released and no arrests have been made in the case at this time.
The Lincoln County Major Crime Team is continuing to investigate her death. Police said there is no threat to the community in connection with this case.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.