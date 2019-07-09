PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the 60-year-old woman who was killed in a crash in southeast Portland on Monday.
Investigators said 60-year-old Charlene Hauth was a passenger in a car that was struck by a hit-and-run driver at Southeast 148th Avenue and Powell Boulevard at 2:35 p.m.
Hauth was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee she was in, who has not been named by police, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said 20-year-old Antonio Trayvontae Montgomery was driving a black BMW and first crashed into another car near Southeast 162nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard.
Montgomery continued driving west on Powell Boulevard at a high rate of speed, according to police.
Investigators believe Montgomery ran a red light at 148th Avenue and hit the Jeep Grand Cherokee that was heading north through the intersection.
Both the BMW and Jeep collided with other vehicles after the initial crash. There were no reports of additional injuries.
Hauth’s family told FOX 12 she was a wonderful mother. Her son wanted to thank the woman who sat with his mom while they waited for an ambulance to arrive following the crash.
Police said Montgomery ran away from the scene. He was found hiding in the backyard of a home on the 13100 block of Southeast Center Street at around 5:15 p.m.
The homeowner told FOX 12 that Montgomery tried to hide in his swimming pool before he was caught by officers.
Montgomery was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges including second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, reckless driving and hit-and-run.
Montgomery was previously arrested in 2018 as part of the "Tracksuit Bandits" case, involving a string of robberies.
