PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have identified the driver who was traveling the wrong way on the Glenn Jackson Bridge and crashed head-on into another vehicle early Monday morning.
Officers were called out to a report of a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 205 on the Glenn Jackson Bridge at about 1:10 a.m.
Police said officers arrived to the scene and found a Toyota RAV4 fully engulfed in flames, and a Chrysler 300 against the eastern concrete barrier.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation by the Major Crash Team revealed the Chrysler was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-205. The Toyota was traveling northbound. Police said the vehicles collided head-on.
The driver of the Chrysler was identified as 21-year-old Morise Messiah Smith.
Police said the identity of the driver of the Toyota will be released at the direction of the Major Crash Team.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.