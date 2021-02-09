PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a woman who was found dead in northeast Portland last week.
On Feb. 1, just before 8 a.m., officers responded to a medical call of a person down in the area of Northeast Gertz Road and Northeast Vancouver Way.
Officers arrived to the scene and found 25-year-old Zoe Linn McAnally dead.
Homicide detectives are investigating McAnally's death, according to police. Her cause and manner of death remain under investigation by the Oregon State Medical Examiner.
Police said detectives released a photo of McAnally in hopes that someone will remember seeing her or interacting with her in the hours or days before Feb. 1.
Anyone with information that may help with the investigation is asked to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871 or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.
