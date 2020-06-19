PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a young woman shot and killed in northeast Portland late Thursday night.
The shooting involved two victims and occurred around 11:50 p.m. 6700 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street, police said.
Evelin Navarro Barajas, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a man, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Barajas’ manner and cause of death have been determined to be homicidal violence by gunshot wound, according to law enforcement.
No suspect information has been released.
Police ask anyone with additional information about this case to contact Homicide Detective Ryan Foote at (503) 823-0781 or ryan.foote@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Todd Gradwahl at (503) 823-0991 or todd.gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
