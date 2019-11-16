PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has issued a fraud alert relating to a phone call scam that seems to be targeting Oregon real estate agents.
According to the bureau, two incidents of the scam have been reported – one in Bend and the other in Eugene – from people in the real estate industry.
In the scam, the caller has identified themselves as a member of the bureau, using an actual sergeant’s name, and then requested urgent action due to a warrant for the person’s arrest, asking for money to pay bail for the fake warrant.
Police said that the caller ID for the scammer was an actual PPB phone number, but the callback number wasn’t the same and is no longer in service.
According to PPB, scams like this one will include spoofing a real law enforcement agency phone number and using a real officer’s name in an effort to gain the trust of the victim.
Regarding scams, PPB wants to remind the public that:
- The bureau does not call individuals and demand or request money from community members under any circumstances.
- The bureau or any other legitimate law enforcement agency does not call community members seeking payment for outstanding traffic citations or warrants. This includes claims of unpaid federal or state taxes.
- Individuals claiming to collect debts may try to instill fear in potential victims to persuade them to forward money.
Police said any Portland residents who fall victim to these scams with financial loss are encouraged to file a report by calling the bureau’s non-emergency line at (503) 823-3333.
