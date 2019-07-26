MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) – Detectives are asking for help finding a two-year-old boy after they say his parents were involved in an apparent murder/suicide in Montana.
Investigators are greatly concerned for Aiden Salcido’s welfare after they say law enforcement in Montana found his parents dead inside a 1996 GMC Jimmy Thursday after leading a pursuit that ended when the pair ran over a spike strip, according to police. Investigators say the pair died from apparent gunshot wounds.
Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak, who were not married, were reported missing to the Medford Police Department June 11 and were involved in a burglary in Jackson County in 2018, according to investigators.
Janiak was scheduled to begin serving her sentence at the Jackson County Jail June 11 but did not appear for her sentencing; on June 24, felony warrants were entered in the law enforcement database for her arrest, stemming from the burglary case; felony warrants were entered for Daniel for the same crimes July 15.
Family members told law enforcement they hadn’t had contact with Daniel, Hannah and Aiden and were concerned for their welfare. Family also said the trio were homeless and that Hannah was living with mental health issues. They said the mom, dad and son would often camp along the greenway in Medford.
Investigators says Hannah’s last reported transaction was at the Walmart on Center Drive in Medford June 3 and 4, when surveillance video shows the trio purchasing camping equipment, among other items.
Police in Montana say Aiden was not inside the vehicle Thursday when officers found his parents dead.
Detectives ask anyone with information that could assist in locating Aiden or anyone with information on the family’s whereabouts after they were reported missing to call 541-774-2258 and reference case number 19-10842.
The Federal Bureau of Investigations is assisting with the case.
