THE DALLES, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for help finding a missing woman last seen July 3.
According to the The Dalles Police Department, Heather Mcallister was last seen in Klickitat County near Glenwood Highway.
Officers say Mcallister’s family and friends are concerned and want to make sure she is okay.
According to police, Mcallister stands approximately 5-feet tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and has blue eyes. Officers have received unconfirmed reports that Mcallister may have cut her hair and dyed it blonde.
Anyone who sees Mcallister is asked to contact local law enforcement and reference case number 19-1370.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.