PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Salem police are asking for the public's help after firefighting equipment was stolen from a Bureau of Land Management contractor.
The theft occurred sometime overnight on Sunday in the parking lot of the DoubleTree Hotel on Weston Court.
Police said multiple incendiary devices used to "back burn" or control wildfires were stolen out of a locked box stored inside the bed of a pickup truck.
The pickup was being used by a contractor for the BLM who was in the area assisting with local wildfires when the theft occurred.
Police said the items stolen during the theft are a .22 caliber launcher, which is similar to a revolver but non-functional due to the firing pin being removed, multiple boxes of various FireQuick hand thrown incendiary devices, as well as multiple boxes of FireQuick launchable incendiary devices.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Salem police TIPS line at 503-588-8477 or Corporal Stuart Gamble at 503-540-2349.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Go ask Wheeler I would bet he knows who have them now.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.