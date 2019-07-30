PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police say they are increasing patrols in the St. Johns neighborhood after people complained about kids and young adults causing fights and harassing people in the area.
Those who work and live around the St. Johns plaza say there's been an ongoing problem with young people causing a problem, especially later in the day.
After receiving a number of complaints, Portland police say they are stepping up patrols.
Many people say they are glad to hear that police will be in the area more often and hope that it will make their community safe again.
Neighbors told FOX 12 they are tired of the drinking, the crime, and the belligerence that goes on when large groups of young people hang out at the plaza in the evening.
"It's like, it builds up at night. A lot of people go over there and you can see them going by. There are a lot of arguments because you know, other people are getting harassed too, and so it's like, it's miserable," said Eric Mangum, who works in St. Johns.
"Me and my son were walking up here and we just wanted to sit down for a second because it was a long walk, and there was not a place between them passed out drunk or just hanging out being disrespectful. It's not a safe area," said Tamara Meyers.
The St. Johns Booster Business Association is encouraging people to report what they see and to contact the Neighborhood Response Team.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.