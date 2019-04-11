Police increase patrols during string of deadly crashes in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are increasing patrols after six deadly crashes in five days.
Chief Danielle Outlaw says 15 people have died in crashes already this year. She’s urging drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to pay attention on the roads. She says while she is directing increased patrols, this is everyone’s responsibility.
The most recent crash happened early Thursday morning off Southeast Foster Road near Southeast 134th Avenue. A car smashed into a utility pole and tree, killing the passenger.
That crash happened in Theron Sanders’ front yard.
“My jaw was dropped when I saw all of that, you know,” Sanders said.
Sanders walked out his front door to go to work and that’s when he saw the car.
“I was very surprised and I was actually glad that that stuff was there because we stay right there. So if they would've went further, it could've went into our house,” Sanders said.
As Portland police increase patrols, several law enforcement agencies gathered with safety advocates Thursday in Portland, reminding people of the dangers of distracted driving.
It’s something that Sanders says he witnesses often on the roads.
“Just have to be cautious. You should definitely not text on the phone, things like that, obviously no drinking and driving,” he said. “If it's early in the morning, you got to get to work and you're rushing maybe you should wake up a little bit sooner.”
