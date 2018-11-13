ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - Albany police officers last Friday arrested a man for allegedly trying to buy a vehicle with pot.
Matthew Theron Franks, 38, of Independence, contacted an Albany auto dealer online and asked to exchange a substantial amount of marijuana for the vehicle, according to police.
The auto dealer message contacted the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Taskforce. Investigators then reached out to Franks and established a purchase price and place to meet.
Franks arrived at the location and was arrested. Investigators say they seized more than five pounds of pot.
Franks was lodged at the Linn County Jail and faces a charge of unlawful delivery of marijuana for consideration.
