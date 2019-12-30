PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people are being treated for injuries following a shooting that occurred in downtown Portland Monday morning.
Prior to 4 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting near Northwest Broadway and Northwest Flanders Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and located a suspect, who was taken into custody. The suspect has not yet been identified.
Police said a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was located at the scene. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is said to be stable.
According to police, a second victim arrived at an area hospital in a private vehicle.
The second victim is listed in critical condition.
That’s a lot of evidence markers here at NW Flanders and Broadway. That suggests a lot of shots were fired here in Old Town this morning. 2 wounded. One person in custody. @PortlandPolice #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/Fky1kIQQCf— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) December 30, 2019
The Gun Violence Reduction Team has responded to assist in the investigation.
Northwest Broadway and Northwest Flanders will be closed during the investigation.
No other details have been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
(1) comment
"At the scene, officers located a suspect and took them into custody." ------- A suspect referred to as a "them"? Even a new reporter should realize how silly that sounds. Explain that to your 6th grade English class:)
