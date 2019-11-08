PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in northeast Portland Friday night.
At around 9:44 p.m., officers responded to the Taco Bell near Northeast Broadway and Northeast 8th Avenue on the reports of shots heard.
Officers arrived to the scene and found evidence of gunfire, but no victims or suspects.
Police said a shooting victim arrived at an area hospital a short time later. The victim's condition is not being released at this time.
Several witnesses told FOX 12 they heard eight or nine gunshots and saw a man limping.
"I hear boom, boom - everyone takes off running to hide," said one witness. "Sounded like a firecracker to me, because I've never heard guns go off like that.
Northeast Broadway and 8th Avenue were temporarily closed while law enforcement was on scene.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team continues to investigate and speak with witnesses. Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 19-385761.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.