PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say two people were injured in a stabbing in downtown Portland Monday evening.
Just before 6:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Ankeny Street on a report of a stabbing with multiple victims.
When officers arrived, they found two men with injuries that were consistent with knife wounds. The victims were transported to area hospitals with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect involved has been located and taken into custody.
Detectives with the Assault Division are investigating. According to police, the preliminary information suggests there was a disturbance in the area beneath the Burnside Bridge where people were gathered before the stabbing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Traynor at (503) 823-0451 or Christopher.traynor@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.