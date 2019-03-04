BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The Beaverton Police Department made 33 DUII arrests in February.
Of those, 18 were caught thanks to tips from the community.
The Beaverton Police Department released DUII statistics Monday, following “High Visibility Enforcement” detail in February that was paid for by grant funding.
Ten of the 33 DUII suspects crashed their cars prior to being arrested. The average blood alcohol content for the suspects was .14 percent.
The highest was .30 percent, while the lowest was .04 percent. In the latter case, officers said the driver was suspected of being under the influence of additional intoxicants besides alcohol.
Five of the suspects refused to take a breath test and a warrant was granted for a blood draw.
Fifteen of the drivers were found by patrol officers, while the other 18 – including nine who crashed their cars – were found by witnesses calling police.
In March, Beaverton police said they will “continue their efforts to take impaired drivers off the streets of our no refusal city.”
