TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Tigard police said a homeowner shot and killed an intruder Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an intruder at a townhouse on Southwest Sage Terrace at around 7 a.m.
Police told FOX 12 the male suspect was shot by the homeowner and pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, multiple kids were inside the home at the time, but they are safe.
The homeowner is being interviewed by authorities.
Police told FOX 12 they are still determining whether or not the intruder and homeowner knew each other, or if this was random.
This incident certainly has neighbors on edge.
"It's very friendly, very family oriented - and yeah, this is unusual for here," said Cheryl Lawhead. "The people inside are fine, they told me that, that they're safe. That's all I know."
This is developing news. Stay with FOX 12 Oregon and kptv.com for updates.
