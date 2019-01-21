LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - Police are asking customers at a Lincoln City credit union to check their accounts for fraudulent activity after officers found a credit card skimming device on an ATM.
The police department says anyone who used a debit or credit card at the Lincoln City TLC-Fibre Federal Credit Union ATM between Jan. 8 and Jan. 10 should review their account history for fraudulent activity.
Officers say they have opened a fraud investigation after the credit union reported several customers appeared to have fraudulent activity on their cards after using the ATM at the Lincoln City branch on Northwest 36th Street.
Surveillance video near the ATM shows a suspicious man tampering with the ATM, according to officers.
Police say based off video times, it appears the man placed the credit card skimming device on the machine on Jan. 8 and removed it in the morning on Jan. 10.
The police department say customers who notice fraudulent activity on their cards should collect financial records and contact Officer Linden.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
