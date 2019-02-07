SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after they say a man drowned at Wallace Marine Park Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to the north end of the park around 3:10 p.m. and say the man was unresponsive and in the pond north of the softball complex.
Salem police say the drowning appears to be accidental.
The Medical Examiner’s Office and the Polk County Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation.
Authorities say they will release the man’s identity once his family has been notified.
