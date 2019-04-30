LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – Police are investigating after a man found human remains in Longview last week.
The skeletal remains were found Thursday, April 25 in a field in the 600 block of California Way, according to the Longview Police Department. The man found the remains while he was surveying for a construction project.
Detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit responded, and authorities including the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office and Cowlitz County Search & Rescue worked through the weekend to process the scene.
Due to the advanced state of decomposition, no identification will be made at this time, according to police.
The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the remains.
Investigators say it’s not clear if the cause of death was natural or criminal.
People who have information related to this case are asked to call the department’s tip line at 360-442-5929.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.