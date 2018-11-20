HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Officers say they found a young man dead inside a Hillsboro home Tuesday afternoon.
The home is on Northeast Grant Street near Northeast Cornell Road, according to police.
Officers say the man was shot just before 2 p.m. Police do not believe the gun shot wound was self-inflicted.
Police report several other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting. Police have not arrested anyone. They say there is no threat to the public.
Poynter Middle School near the scene was placed in a temporary lockout due to police activity.
The Hillsboro Police Department is investigating and has not released any additional information.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
