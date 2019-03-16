Police investigate after man is stabbed in SE Portland

Police are investigating a stabbing in Southeast Portland that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Officers were called to the area of the 6400 block of Southeast 129th Place around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
When they arrived they found an adult man with injuries.
The victim was taken to a Portland hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the victim and the suspect know each other, and are not associated with where the incident occurred.
Police say there is no risk to the community.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Assault Detectives at 503-823-0400.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.