Police investigate after man stabbed multiple times in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say a man was stabbed multiple times Tuesday afternoon in northeast Portland.
Officers responded to Northeast Couch Street and Northeast 12th Avenue around 4 p.m. and provided emergency aid until emergency crews arrived on scene.
The man was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Officers believe the man was stabbed near Northeast 12th Avenue and Northeast Davis Street and moved to Northeast 12th Avenue and Northeast Couch Street, where he contacted a bus driver.
The bus driver contacted police. Police have not provided any suspect information.
Northeast 12th Avenue is closed between Northeast Couch Street and Northeast Davis Street while investigators are on the scene.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the bureau’s Assault Detail at 503-823-0479.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
