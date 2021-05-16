Police investigate after one person shot in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Southeast Portland on Sunday afternoon.
Police said they responded to the 12600 block of Southeast Taggart Street after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. As officers were responding, they said a shooting victim flagged down other officers on a separate call in the 14100 block of Southeast Division Street. The victim was related to the call on SE Taggart St.
The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Police said they have detained “several people” after the shooting.
The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded and is investigating. It is asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact them and reference case number 21-131980.
