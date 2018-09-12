Police investigate alleged hazing incident involving McMinnville High School soccer players

MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - McMinnville police are investigating a hazing incident involving McMinnville High School soccer players.
The investigation comes as the district is taking steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Next week, secondary coaches and physical education teachers will attend a district-sponsored training session. The session will reinforce team supervision and review the district’s hazing policy after eight students violated the athletic code of conduct and reportedly hazed another student on a school bus after a soccer match Aug. 30.
The details of the alleged hazing incident have not been shared, but McMinnville School District Superintendent Maryalice Russell said the soccer coach alerted school leaders to the incident following a Thursday match just prior to school starting for the year.
Three boys were booted from the McMinnville High School soccer team and five others were suspended from play for three weeks.
Police Wednesday said they have taken a complaint but cannot comment any more about the ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.