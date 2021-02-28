Police investigate crash that left one person dead in SW Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person was killed after a car went over an embankment in Southwest Portland on Sunday morning, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to the crash in the area of Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Southwest Hooker Street just before 12:30 a.m., police said.
The Portland Police Major Crash Team responded to investigate.
During the investigation, northbound Barbur Boulevard was closed at Southwest Meade Street.
No other information was given.
