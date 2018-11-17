PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a concert venue in downtown Portland Friday night.
Officers heard gunfire and found a large group of people on the north side of the Roseland Theater at 10:46 p.m.
Officers did not find any suspects or anyone injured in the shooting.
However, they did find evidence of gunfire in a parking lot on the north side of the theater and in a parking lot on the northeast corner of Northwest Couch Street and Northwest 6th Avenue.
Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Response Team is investigating the shooting.
They’re asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video to contact the Portland Police Bureau.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
