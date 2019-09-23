CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – A man suffered a serious head injury after another man attacked him with a hatchet, according to Corvallis police.
The incident occurred at an illegal campsite Sept. 19 at Pioneer Park of Southwest Philomath Boulevard, law enforcement says.
According to investigators, the suspect is familiar with the victim and fled the area after the attack. The victim was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital.
Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with additional information to contact Detective Ryan Larson at 541-766-6924.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
