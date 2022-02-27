PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide after a person died in a shooting in northeast Portland on Sunday morning.

Police said just before 5 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a home on Northeast 103rd Avenue between Sandy Boulevard and Wygant Street. When they arrived, they found a man injured. Due to a suspect possibly being in the area, officers rescued the victim and moved him to a safe location to be treated. He was taken to the hospital, but later died.

Police said several people were detained and the suspect remained on scene.

If anyone has information about this incident, they're asked to contact detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov or detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-9773.

This deadly shooting came less than 10 hours after the last one in Portland Saturday evening. PPB said just after 7 p.m. Saturday, one man died in a shooting in a parking garage near the Oregon Convention Center.

If the homicide is confirmed by the medical examiner, it will be the 19th of the year in Portland.

