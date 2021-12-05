PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in northeast Portland on Sunday morning.

PPB said just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a car that crashed into a power pole at Northeast Portland Highway and Northeast 45th Avenue in the Cully neighborhood. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside the car.

The major crash team is assisting with the investigation, although it’s not known if the crash caused the man to die. The Oregon State Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

PPB has not released the victim's name or any other information about the investigation.

NE Portland Highway was closed for hours on Sunday morning between Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast 60th Avenue for the investigation.