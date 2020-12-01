Police investigate new shootings as uptick in gun violence continues in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Police are looking to solve several shootings that have plagued the Rose City over the last month.
November statistics show that police were called to 85 shootings in the month, more than double the 33 shooting calls police were called to in November of 2019. Police say 2020 has had nearly double the number of shootings compared to the previous year. Since Jan. 1, PPB says officers have responded to 778 shootings.
The most recent happened overnight Monday and into Tuesday. Officers were called to Southeast 136th Avenue. They say when officers arrived they found 18 shell casings and two homes that had been hit by bullets. The shooting the second in 24 hours at the same location. The night before investigators found 25 shell casings following a shooting that damaged a car and home.
Police on Tuesday said a man was injured in a shooting that happened on Nov. 29. Investigators say the shooting happened off Southeast Foster and 117th Avenue. Police say there was some sort of fight outside a home between three people, one of which was a kid. Police add the boy was defending himself from the two others when they took off running. That’s when police say one of them fired a gun back towards the boy. At the same time, a neighbor who had stepped out of his home to see what was happening was hit by a bullet, according to police.
No arrests have been made in any of these cases. Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police.
