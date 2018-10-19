PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspected car thief was shot two times Friday night after leading law enforcement on a car chase, according to local law enforcement.
A spokesperson for the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies around 8 p.m. saw a stolen car in the Johnson Creek Fred Meyer parking lot and approached the vehicle.
Deputies say the driver took off at a high rate of speed. Deputies pursued for several miles before the driver crashed and fled on foot in the area of Southeast 89th Avenue and Gray Street.
A woman in the car did not run away and was arrested, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies, Portland police officers and police dogs searched for the suspect and located him in Portland.
Shots were fired and the suspect was hit twice, according to law enforcement.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, according to authorities.
During the response, a Portland police officer was bit by one of the police dogs. That officer was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
FOX 12 spoke with a neighbor who heard the shooting.
"I was just sitting there watching a movie, heard fireworks ... something like 'pop, pop, pop, pop," the neighbor said. "... my daughter says, 'mom, there was a shooting!' I'm like 'what!'"
Portland police and deputies continue to investigate.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.