Police investigate possible bias crimes involving Molotov cocktails in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers are investigating possible bias crimes involving Molotov cocktails in southeast Portland, the police bureau says.
Police are looking for more victims after officers responded to two reports of someone throwing a Molotov cocktail into residents’ yards in the 3900 block of Southeast 104th Avenue.
The first incident occurred Monday around 3:30 p.m.; the second occurred Tuesday just after 9:30 a.m.
Officers say the victim in the second incident also received intimidating text messages from the alleged suspect stating that they were targeted due to their sexual orientation. The message was from a phone number the victim did not recognize, police say.
There have been no reported injuries as a result of these incidents, according to the bureau.
Both incidents are being investigated as bias crimes. Victims are encouraged to file a police report as soon as possible by calling police on their non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Anyone with information, including video surveillance footage of these incidents, should contact Detective Hopper at 503-823-3408.
