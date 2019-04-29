PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after responding to reports of gunfire in northeast Portland Monday evening.
Officers responded to Northeast 11th Avenue and Northeast Holladay Street just after 6:36 p.m., but didn’t find any suspects or injured victims in the area. Police say there have been no reports of anyone arriving at area hospitals with injuries as a result of the reported shooting.
As officers continued their investigation, they canvassed the area and located evidence of gunfire. Police say a nearby business that was occupied was hit several times, but no one was hurt.
PPB says someone was likely shooting from a vehicle in the area, but officers don’t have a description or direction of travel at this time. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video of it is asked to contact the bureau’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.