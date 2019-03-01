Police investigate reports of men robbing elderly Asian woman in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say they are investigating at least 12 reports of young men robbing elderly Asian woman in southeast Portland.
FOX 12 spoke with a woman who works at a grocery store near Southeast 82nd and Division Street where she says one of her customers were robbed in the parking lot.
“The guy will push you hard, make you fall, and then snap your purse away,” the woman said.
“The guy will push you hard, make you fall & then snatch your purse away.” Police say there’s a disturbing pattern happening in SE Portland: a group of young men targeting elderly Asian women. This story is coming up at 10:00 on #fox12 pic.twitter.com/n0v3oiT9OU— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) March 2, 2019
Rosaline Hui, the editor of the Portland Chinses Times, met with Portland police about these attacked.
She says the robberies typically occur when shoppers bring their groceries back to their cars.
Police describe the suspects as young African American men between 16 and 20 years old; detectives are doing undercover missions in Portland’s Jade District to try and catch them.
Officers say anyone who has been targeted should report the crime immediately.
