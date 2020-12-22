VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver Police Department is investigating a robbery at a credit union in Vancouver on Tuesday.
Officers responded to a report of a robbery at the iQ Credit Union at 15705 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard just before 4:00 p.m. A man had entered the credit union, presented a note and then ran off with an undisclosed amount of money, according to VPD.
Police and a K9 unit searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.
According to police, the suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, approximately 5 feet 10 and weighing 175 pounds.
Detectives from the Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit are continuing the investigation.
