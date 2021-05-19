PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a string of crimes that were likely committed by the same group or people in southeast Portland.
PPB said their 911 dispatch received multiple people who reported a series of robberies, thefts and vandalism between the hours of 3:05 p.m. and 7:34 p.m. on Monday in four different southeast Portland neighborhoods. The suspect descriptions, actions and locations were all similar that police believe the same group of suspects committed other similar crimes over several days.
Police released the following timeline:
- At approximately 3:05 p.m., the group entered a convenience store in the 9100 block of Southeast Division Street, spread out, stole items, and pushed an employee as they ran out.
- At about 3:22 p.m., the group entered a restaurant in the 8700 block of Southeast Division, yelled at the staff to create a diversion while a person in the group stole the tip jar. The group left shortly after.
- About 3:46 p.m., the group entered a salon in the 8200 block of Southeast Division Street and began throwing products from the shelves and tables tops to the floor. Some in the group went into the employees-only areas and stole property. At least one individual attempted to steal a purse from a customer before leaving with the group.
- At about 4:15 p.m., the group surrounded a person parking their car in the 2700 block of 82nd Avenue and demanded money. One person from the group stole property from inside the car before they all ran off.
- At about 4:50 p.m., the group surrounded a car as it drove into a parking lot in the 5200 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue. The driver stopped, and one of the individuals opened the driver's door and pulled the driver out. The group got in and drove off with the car.
- At about 7:34 p.m., the group was driving the stolen car in the area of Southeast 86th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They blocked the path of another car, causing it to stop. The group tried to get into the car, but the driver was able to drive off.
The suspects were described as one Black female and four Black males ranging from mid to late teens. Police said it's unclear if they were in any way bias crimes.
Investigators said they believe there may have been more victims who have not called in to make a report. Anyone with information can contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Bob Boylan at Bob.Boylan@portlandoregon.gov.
gangs roaming free and no one cares, in fact if and when they are arrested they'll probably be riots in their favor
They stole my BLM sign. I guess they wanted one in their own yard. I’m going to complain on nextdoor🤡
These are the supporters of de-funding the police!
Welcome to Detroit, you liberals who voted that worthless Ted Wheeler into office again are the people responsible for the toilet now known as PORTLAND,OREGON.
