PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in northeast Portland early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the area of Northeast 114th Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street at around 3:25 a.m. on the report of gunfire.
Police told FOX 12 that officers found shell casings and a loaded magazine near the scene.
#BREAKING @PortlandPolice investigating a shooting on NE 114th and Halsey. Nothing and no one hit by bullets, but police say shooter dropped an ammo magazine in the street. pic.twitter.com/GzS6oV6gyv— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) November 1, 2018
Police said no suspects or injured persons associated with the shooting have been located.
The Gun Violence Response Team is leading the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Gun Violence Response Team at 503-823-4106.
