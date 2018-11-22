PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in northeast Portland Wednesday night.
At 7:16 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Northeast 66th Avenue after a reported disturbance with shots fired.
When police arrived at the area, they searched for suspects, victims and evidence of gunfire.
While officers were investigating, the occupants of a white Nissan Maxima called 911 about how the car was damaged while they were driving in the area of the reported shooting.
Police contacted the 911 caller and looked at the damage to the Maxima, which was believed to have been caused by gunfire. The occupants of the Maxima were not injured.
Officers also found evidence of gunfire on Northeast 66th Avenue just south of Northeast Tillamook Street.
Police said based on information learned during the investigation, it is believed that there was a disturbance involving several people near Northeast Tillamook Street and Northeast 66th Avenue and one person fired a gun.
The Maxima occupants are not believed to be involved in the disturbance nor intentional targets of the gunfire.
No suspect has been located and police did not release any suspect information.
No injuries or any victims of the shooting arriving at hospitals have been reported to police.
The investigation of the shooting has been assumed by members with the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operation Division's Gun Violence Response Team.
Additionally, Forensic Evidence Division criminalists responded to assist with the investigation.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or possesses video surveillance footage of the shooting to contact Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division's Gun Violence Response Team (GVRT) at 503-823-4106.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.