PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after responding to reports of a shooting in northeast Portland Monday night.
Officers around 6:40 p.m. rushed to the area of Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast 14th Avenue and searched for suspects and potential victims, but didn’t find any, according to the bureau.
Officers saw evidence of gunfire and say one man arrived in a personal vehicle at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound while they were on scene.
Police haven’t released any information about a potential suspect.
The bureau’s Tactical Operation Division’s Gun Violence Response Team is investigating. No additional information was immediately available for release.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video surveillance of the shooting is asked to contact investigators at 503-823-4106.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.